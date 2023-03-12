Sons Of The Forest Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

Sons Of The Forest has remained in first place on the the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 10, 2023, which ended March 7, 2023.

The Steam Deck is up from fifth to second place. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is up from ninth to third place and Hogwarts Legacy dropped two spots to fourth place.

Destiny 2: Lightfall shoots up to fifth place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is in sixth place, FIFA 23 is in seventh place, and Anno 1800 is in eighth place.

It should be noted the dates for the Steam Weekly Top Sellers now end on a Tuesday, while a few weeks ago it ended on a Sunday.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Sons of the Forest Steam Deck Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Hogwarts Legacy Destiny 2: Lightfall Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Anno 1800 Deep Rock Galactic Atomic Heart

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Sons of the Forest Destiny 2 Steam Deck Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Hogwarts Legacy Apex Legends Destiny 2: Lightfall Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PUGB: Battlegrounds

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

