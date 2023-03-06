Paradox Announces Life Sim Game Life By You - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Paradox Tectonic have announced life simulation game, Life By You. The platforms and release date were not revealed.

More details on the game will be released at an announcement event on March 20 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

View the teaser trailer below:

