Bandai Namco Announces New Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi Game - News

Bandai Namco during the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals announced a new entry in the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series. The official title, platforms, and release date were not revealed.

There were three mainline games in the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi that released in 2005, 2006, and 2007.

View the announcement trailer below:

