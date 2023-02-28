Xbox Has 'GoldenEye Type Announcements' Before June Showcase - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Xbox On revealed the Xbox team does have news coming out before its June showcase that he described as a "GoldenEye type" announcement.

GoldenEye 007 released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Game Pass on January 27, which is just two days after the official announcement of the release date.

"A lot of our focus right now is on the showcase in June, but there's some news that's coming out," said Spencer. "I mean things that...like you know, like we did the GoldenEye, I'm thinking like, you know, GoldenEye type announces.

"So there'll be...games available in different services. Obviously the Game Pass portfolio continues to grow, but most of our focus as a team is really on getting ready for [the June] showcase.

"We've got Redfall coming. We've got Minecraft Legends coming. We've got Starfield coming. We've got Forza [Motorsport] coming. So I love the fact that the portfolio's here and people are starting to play, and starting off the year with Hi-Fi [Rush] was so fantastic."

Confirmed games from first-party Xbox studios with a release date before June includes Minecraft Legends on April 18 on all major platforms and Redfall on May 2 for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Starfield is also scheduled to launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in the first half of 2023. Hi-Fi Rush released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on January 25.

