Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure Expansion Announced - News

/ 283 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games have announced the Rally Adventure expansion for Forza Horizon 5.

The expansion will launch on March 29 for a standalone price of $19.99. It is also included in the Premium Add-ons Bundle, the Premium Edition, and the Expansions Bundle.

View the official announcement trailer below:

Read details on the expansion below:

Welcome to Sierra Nueva

Sierra Nueva features miles of our most extreme driving roads ever, full of unpredictable turns with steep inclines, blind crests and asphalt jumps. Drivers will kick up massive dust trails, and experience rugged deformable sand roads interwoven with pre-deformed tire tracks.

This all-new location features a range of biomes to explore including the town of Pueblo Artza, a huge Abandoned Quarry perfect for some Gymkhana action, epic Sand Dunes, the tight and twisting Desert Gorge, rolling Green Hills, and an entirely smashable Palm Forest.

Join a Team, Become A Rally Hero

To take full advantage of this incredible environment, we’ve created our most thrilling race routes in Forza Horizon history with the largest number of racing events featured in any Horizon expansion.

These events are brought together in our exciting new Campaign mode where you’ll get to join three rally teams and embark on timed Horizon Rally stages and multi-car Horizon Races. In these modes, compete across dirt, asphalt and challenging night-time scenarios to prove your mastery of all facets of rally driving.

An Authentic Rally Experience

Listen out for navigator callouts from your new co-driver, who follows every race from the dynamic Horizon Rally Helicopter and ensures your success in even the most challenging of routes thanks to a dramatic night-time spotlight. Rally drivers should also pay close attention to the new Horizon Rally HUD, which includes helpful on-screen information like a mini leaderboard, pace notes and position changes that can be toggled on or off.

We’re also expanding our roster of EventLab props with a selection of new objects including branded barriers, flags and civilian vehicles, allowing you to build new races which capture the look and feel of a Horizon Rally event! These will be available for all Forza Horizon 5 players, regardless of whether they own the new expansion.

Purpose-Built Rally Monsters

It wouldn’t be a new Forza expansion without cars, and not only do we have 10 incredible new off-road machines, but we’re also introducing all-new rally parts including an anti-lag system that delivers more power to turbocharged engines while featuring spectacular flame effects and fire-cracker audio! Everyone can also enjoy those perfect rally starts, regardless of skill level, thanks to launch control as a new assist for all cars.

As for the new vehicles, we’ve got the stunning, all-electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, the incredible 1973 Hoonigan Volkswagen Baja Beetle Class 5/1600 ‘Scumbug’ and a rally legend in the 2001 Ford #4 Ford Focus RS. To learn more about these cars, as well as everything else that you can look forward to in Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure, check out the Forza.net blog.

Rock Out to Punk Tunes

To celebrate the release of Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure, we’ll be introducing new music for all players from fan-favorite Epitaph Radio with a punk soundtrack. It’s the perfect backing to compliment the dirtiest, dustiest races ever in a Forza Horizon game. This new station will be added to Forza Horizon 5 radio dials in a free update alongside the expansion’s release.

Get Prepared for the Dust

Players new to Forza Horizon 5 will unlock Sierra Nueva once they’ve completed the initial experience, which includes the first 15 minutes of gameplay, after which it can be accessed from either the Rally Adventure map icon or the pause menu for all expansion owners.

Forza Horizon 5 is available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles