Nintendo Says It is Not Planning Switch Price Cuts

Nintendo this week announced lifetime Nintendo Switch shipments reached 122.55 million units as of December 31, 2022. However, the company did lower its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, from 19 million units for the Nintendo Switch down to 18 million.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has now stated it will be touch to continue selling the Switch at its previous levels, however, there are not plans to cut the price.

"We believe that we are now entering uncharted territory within our dedicated game console business," said Furukawa via VideoGamesChronicle. "Within this environment, it will not be easy to sell hardware at the same pace as before.

"As a result, we realize that our new challenge will be convincing consumers who are considering new purchases, replacement purchases, or additional purchases to pick up the Nintendo Switch."

He added, "Regarding hardware, we believe that there will be opportunities for new customers to purchase our products by proposing both new and classic titles."

Furukawa believes "continuing the life cycle of the Nintendo Switch will lead to opportunities for additional software to be played by consumers. For example, during last December, Nintendo Switch total consumers hit a record high, and many continue to play Nintendo Switch.

"Therefore, it is integral to show the appeal of the Nintendo Switch through future software proposals to customers who are considering purchasing new hardware, replacement hardware, or additional hardware."

Nintendo is set to release The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch on May 12.

