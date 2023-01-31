Rumbleverse Service to End on February 28 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Epic Games and developer Iron Galaxy announced it will be ending the service of the free-to-play brawler royale, Rumbleverse, on February 28.

The game released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on August 11, 2022.

"Iron Galaxy Studios and Epic Games are very sorry to share that Season Two will be the last for Rumbleverse," reads the announcement post. "This project has been a labor of love to create a new experience in a popular and highly competitive genre for games. If you’ve been a part of that journey, we thank you – whether you jumped into the first playtest after our reveal, or just shot yourself out of the cannon for the first time.

"Live services for Rumbleverse will go offline on Tuesday, February 28, at 10AM CST.

"Any player who has spent money on Rumbleverse is eligible for a refund of money spent on or in the game. This includes the purchase of a Rumbleverse Battle Pass or Brawlla Bills on any platform. We will share a FAQ page with additional refund information soon.

"Later today, we are deploying the final update to Rumbleverse. We are closing the store and opening the full experience to every player. The current Battle Pass will be granted to everyone. Your XP gains will be doubled so you can fast-track unlocks for every rank. Quads, Trios, Duos, and Solos will be live and we’ve unlocked additional accessories and emotes in the game for free as well.

"There is still fun we can have together before the sun sets on Grapital City. The remaining weeks will be a chance to celebrate the competitive spirit you’ve brought to this game. There will be more livestreams to play some games with the developers and let them pull the curtain back to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the creative process that built this city."

