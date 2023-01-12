PS5 System Update Adds DualSense Edge Controller Support - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system update - Version: 22.02-06.50.00 - for the PlayStation 5.

The update adds support for the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller and improves system performance.

The PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller will launch on January 26, 2023 worldwide for $199.99 / £209.99 / €239.99 / 29,980 yen. The replaceable stick modules will also be available on the same day for $19.99 / €24.99 / £19.99 / 2,680 yen.

Check out the patch notes below:

Version: 22.02-06.50.00

The DualSense Edge wireless controller is now supported.

This system software update improves system performance.

