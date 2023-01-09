God of War Ragnarök Tops the UK Charts in First Week of 2023 - Sales

God of War Ragnarök has taken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending January 7, 2023. Sales for the game were down 36 percent week-on-week, however, this is to be expected as the Holiday season winds down.

FIFA 23 remained in second place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II was up one spot to third place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped from third to fourth place.

Physical game sales fell 47 percent week-on-week, which is after a 52 percent drop the previous week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

God of War Ragnarök FIFA 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pokémon Violet

Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Scarlet Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft (NS) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

