Digimon Con 2023 Takes Place on February 11, 2023 - News

Bandai Namco announced Digimon Con 2023 will take place on February 11, 2023 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

"Digimon Con 2023 is a celebration of all things Digimon!" reads the official website. "We’re putting together a wide array of fun and exciting content for YOU, our fans all over the world who have been supporting Digimon for so many years!"

Here is a list of what will be showcased during Digimon Con 2023:

Toys: New information about Vital Bracelet app collaboration.

New information about Vital Bracelet app collaboration. Card Battles: Japan vs. United States, and Japan vs. China.

Japan vs. United States, and Japan vs. China. Video Games: New video game information.

New video game information. Anime: Panel by the cast of Digimon Ghost Game and Digimon Frontier.

Panel by the cast of Digimon Ghost Game and Digimon Frontier. Live Performances: Live performance by special guest.

Live performance by special guest. Special News: Results of Digimon Illustration Competition 2023 initial judging.

DIGIMON CON 2023 Announcement

DIGIMON CON, our special livestream event started in 2022, is on



Time: February 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. JST

Place: Bandai YouTube channel



Further details will be announced soon! Hope to see you there!https://t.co/Ay9AeMrRyE

#digimoncon #digimon pic.twitter.com/EqEerfUZ5P — デジモンウェブ公式 (@digimonweb_net) December 16, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

