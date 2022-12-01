Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara Launches in 2023 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher and developer Chibig, and developers Talpa Games and Undercoders announced Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2023.

View the release window trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Join series favorite Koa and her friend Napopo on an action-packed journey through the world of Mara! Traverse wild islands, dodge cunning traps, and defeat the knarrrrrliest pirate bosses in this loving tribute to classic platforming adventures.

Unlock an archipelago piece by piece. From sandy beaches to bubbling volcanoes, there’s no shortage of charming and colorful islands to visit, each one chock full with secrets and collectibles. Each level offers beautiful visuals rich with detail and depth.

Relax and unwind—or knuckle down and challenge yourself! From newcomers to speedrunners, Koa and the Five Pirates is a buccaneering adventure for all.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles