PS5 Narrowly Outsold Xbox Series X|S in October in the UK, Switch Tops Lifetime Xbox One Sales - Sales

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter has revealed some details on console sales in the UK for October.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in October with it narrowly outselling the Xbox Series X|S, which had a "big month." This would mean the Nintendo Switch came in third place in terms of hardware sales.

The Nintendo Switch did reach a new milestone with it outselling the lifetime sales of the Xbox One in the UK. Next up is the PlayStation 3.

"PS5 was the No.1 console very narrowly in the UK last month, despite another big month for Xbox Series X and S," said Dring. "With God of War and a big Call of Duty launch, it should be a good Christmas for new-gen consoles if supply continues like this."

He added, "Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch has surpassed Xbox One in terms of total sales in the UK. Next it has PS3 in its sights."

