Sony Building New Team to Work on Project in Collaboration With Naughty Dog - News

/ 199 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

A Sony Interactive Entertainment job listing for a Senior Producer at PlayStation Global has revealed the company is building a new internal development team that will work on a project in collaboration with Naughty Dog.

"Sony PlayStation is building a new internal game development team in partnership with PSS Visual Arts, an award-winning, full-production group, that specializes in Animation, Motion Capture, Cinematics, Art, and Scanning," reads the job listing. "This is the same world-class team known for its contributions to The Last of Us franchise!

"This high visibility project is being developed in collaboration with Naughty Dog. Though currently unannounced, we have a clear vision and plan to release. Using our existing expertise and premier talent, we will guarantee a high visual quality bar for the game and a compelling experience for our players."

The job listing adds, "As the ideal candidate, you will be proficient in all aspects of AAA game production and management."

A requirement for the job is experience having worked on two or more published AAA titles with at least one of them having been as a "Senior Producer during the entire development cycle."

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles