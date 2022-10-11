Platformer Pompom: The Great Space Rescue Launches October 25 for Switch - News

/ 278 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher PID Games and developer Tomo Camp announced the puzzle-action platformer, Pompom: The Great Space Rescue, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on October 25.

The game first released for PC via Steam on March 24.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer for the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Out of the hamster wheel and into space, Pompom is on a mission to save his boy Hoshi from the claws of Captain Cat and his wicked crew. Chase down each of the Space Cat Pirates, building platforms as you go. Use whatever it takes: springs, whips, umbrellas, cannons… Nothing can stop Pompom!

Story

One day Pompom was working up a sweat on his hamster wheel, when Hoshi the boy burst into the room, showing a hand of beautiful jewels that fell from the sky with a great “BOOM.” When suddenly, Captain Cat and his gang appeared and kidnapped the little boy through a portal to space. Now Pompom must go on an adventure to save his boy Hoshi from the eight Space Cat Pirates!

Gameplay

In a whole new kind of puzzle-action platformer, you do not control Pompom the hamster, but instead use your quick thinking to help him by placing and controlling platforms, obstacles and items around him. Analyze and use everything that comes your way: build bridges, place springs, prune vines… Be clever, be quick, be efficient. Travel through outer space to beaches full of flying fish, to ancient temples lost in the jungle, as you help Pompom outsmart his enemies and rescue his boy Hoshi from Captain Cat and his crew.

Key Features:

Play a platformer in a new way, moving not the character but the platforms.

Explore a beautiful tribute to the SNES classics and the 16-bit retro era.

SNES classics and the 16-bit retro era. Adventure across eight worlds in an epic space rescue: jump on flying fish, dodge nasty arrows, dispel vengeful spirits, swim past piranhas, battle flying saucers, and more.

across eight worlds in an epic space rescue: jump on flying fish, dodge nasty arrows, dispel vengeful spirits, swim past piranhas, battle flying saucers, and more. Pompom defeats enemies and collects items, and you can use those items and interact with the world to get him to victory.

Use every item at your disposal: fly out of cannons, swing on ropes, slash vines, splash honey, freeze time, and much more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles