The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Little Hope Out Now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games have released The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Owners of the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S versions for free.

A free update for all versions of the two games were also released that adds a new chapter for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and making quality-of-life improvements.

View a new trailer of the games below:

Read details on the games below:

Man of Medan started off the entire Dark Pictures Anthology series and Little Hope followed closely afterwards. These games marked the start of the Anthology series featuring horrific tales from the Curator’s own collection of stories. Today, all owners of one or both of these titles can download a free update that will improve several aspects of the game giving an even greater immersive experience.

The free PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC update for Man of Medan and Little Hope includes:

New difficulty settings and quick-time event warnings.

Improved user interface and interactions.

Updated bearing art and event triggers.

Increased walking speeds.

More accessibility options, including subtitle sizing.

Additional Bonus for Man of Medan: discover a previously unseen chapter called “Flooded,” introducing new gameplay and new deaths to the climatic ending of the game.

All these improvements will also be available for new-gen players as Man of Medan and Little Hope are now added to the digital stores of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. With this update and new-gen release, it is the perfect time to revisit or discover the first two Dark Pictures Anthology games prior to the release of The Devil in Me, the Season One finale of The Dark Pictures Anthology, set to launch on November 18, 2022.

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of standalone, branching cinematic horror games, designed to present a new terrifying experience on a regular basis. Each game is unconnected and will feature a brand-new story, setting and new cast of characters.

