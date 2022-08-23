Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom Arrives November 2 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Marvelous announced Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide on November 2.

The game will be available in three editions. The Standard Edition includes the base game. The Special Edition will be available on the PS5 and Switch and includes the base game, a Deluxe Edition Bonus, and the Season Pass. The Deluxe Edition will be available on PC and includes the base game, a Deluxe Edition Bonus, a digital soundtrack, and the Season Pass.

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom brings back the beloved Doraemon with an all-new original heartwarming story. Players guide Doraemon and his friends as they set up their farm on an unknown planet, experiencing casual farm simulation game play set against a picturesque landscape with realistic natural elements such as wind, light, and seasons.

Players can experience this game as a single-player game or with a friend in offline “couch” co-op, teaming up to build their farms and enjoy activities together such as harvesting crops, tending to animals, or going fishing. The sequel delivers new gameplay with Doraemon’s Secret Gadgets, unique tools such as a “Mini Raincloud” and “Farm Restaurant” that players can use to improve and better manage their homestead.

