Resident Evil Producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi Leaves Capcom After 27 Years

Hiroyuki Kobayashi announced he has left Capcom after 27 years at the company and will be joining NetEase Games as a producer.

Kobayashi was hired by Capcom in 1995 and has been a producer on several Resident Evil games, Devil May Cry games, Dragon’s Dogma, and more.

"Today, August 12th, is my 50th birthday," said Kobayashi in a statement. "As such, I would like to share something very special with everyone.

"After serving 27 years with gratitude, I have departed from Capcom on March 31, 2022, and will be officially joining NetEase Games as a producer.

"Detailed plans will be shared later, so please stay tuned. I will strive to continuously create more enjoyable entertainment experiences for everyone at this new company, in this new era.

"Thank you for the continued support."

