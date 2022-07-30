Grounded Launches September 27 - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Obsidian Entertainment announced Grounded will leave Early Access and launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on September 27.

The world is a vast, beautiful and dangerous place—especially when you have been shrunk to the size of an ant. Explore, build and survive together in this first person, multiplayer, co-op survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard?

Key Features:

Reactive World – Explore this immersive and persistent world, where the insect life reacts to your actions.

– Explore this immersive and persistent world, where the insect life reacts to your actions. Base Building – Shelter and tools are critical to your survival. Build epic bases to protect you and your stuff from the insects and the elements. Craft weapons, tools, and armor, allowing you to better fight, explore and survive.

– Shelter and tools are critical to your survival. Build epic bases to protect you and your stuff from the insects and the elements. Craft weapons, tools, and armor, allowing you to better fight, explore and survive. Online Co-Op – You can face the backyard alone or together, online, with up to three friends – the choice is yours (online multiplayer/co-op on console requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold, memberships sold separately).

– You can face the backyard alone or together, online, with up to three friends – the choice is yours (online multiplayer/co-op on console requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Live Gold, memberships sold separately). Campaign – Uncover the secrets lurking in the shadows of Grounded as you freely explore the backyard and progress through its mysterious story.

