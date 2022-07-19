Romero Games Hiring for All-New Unreal Engine 5 FPS - News

/ 724 Views

by, posted 1 day ago

Romero Games via Twitter announced it is hiring for an all-new first-person shooter that will be using Unreal Engine 5.

"It's a new dawn for Romero Games," said the developer via Twitter. "We're working with a major publisher to develop John Romero's next shooter: an all-new FPS with an original, new IP.

"Our team is expanding, and we're looking for talented people for all positions and at al experience levels, particularly those with Unreal Engine 5 experience."

Check out the Romero Games careers page here. The studio currently has nine openings.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles