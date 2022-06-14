10 Years of Dragon's Dogma Event Set for June 16 - News

Capcom announced it will host a 10 Years of Dragon’s Dogma event on Thursday, June 16 at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET. You will be able to watch the event, which is set to run for 12 minutes, on YouTube.

Dragon’s Dogma director Hideaki Itsuno during the Capcom Showcase 2022 said the following:

"Hi everyone. I'm Hideaki Itsuno, game director at Capcom. A few weeks ago, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of Dragon's Dogma. Thanks to all of you for joining us in this celebration!

"The world of Dragon's Dogma has since spread to various different kinds of media, ranging from games, such as Dragon’s Dogma and the Dark Arisen expansion, to digital comics and a Netflix original animated series.

"In the coming days, we will be releasing a video celebrating 10 years of Dragon's Dogma, talking about how and what Dragon’s Dogma came to be. So whether you’re a long time fan or just curious about the series, well have something for you to enjoy! We hope you check it out!

"Once again, thank you all so much!"

Well met, Arisen!

Announced at the #CapcomShowcase, prepare for the “10 Years of Dragon’s Dogma” digital event!

📅 June 16

🕒 3:00 PM PDT / 11:00 PM BST

▶️ https://t.co/phLL8sAs5D

▶️ https://t.co/PChm1hMs8G pic.twitter.com/gXLw6AwONi — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) June 13, 2022

