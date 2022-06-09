The Plucky Squire Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures announced action adventure platformer, The Plucky Squire, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends—storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book.

When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he’s the villain of the book—destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever.

Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he’s ever seen if he is to save his friends from Humgrump’s dark forces and restore the book’s happy ending.

Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action-adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

