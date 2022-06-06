Sniper Elite 5 Enters the Swiss Charts, Nintendo Switch Sports Takes 1st Place - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports has remained in first place for a third straight week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 21st week of 2022.

Sniper Elite 5 was the only new release in the top 10 as it debuted in second place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took third place, FIFA 22 took fourth place, Kirby and the Forgotten Land came in fifth place, and Minecraft came in sixth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch games in the top 10 and five multiplatform titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 21, 2022: Nintendo Switch Sports Sniper Elite 5 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 22 Kirby and the Forgotten Land Minecraft LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Party Superstars Far Cry 6 Pokémon Legends: Arceus

