Horizon Call of the Mountain Details Revealed, Horizon Forbidden West Adds New Game+

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Guerrilla Games during today's PlayStation State of Play released a new gameplay trailer and details for Horizon Call of the Mountain, as well as announcing the release of update 1.14 for Horizon Forbidden West.

The 1.14 update for Horizon Forbidden West adds New Game+, as well as a new Herbalist vendor who sells animal parts. The Temporal Anti-Aliasing has been revamped to improve visual fidelity in Performance Mode on PS5 and rendering mode on PS4 Pro.

View a trailer of the update below:

View the Horizon Call of the Mountain announcement trailer below:

Read the latest details on Horizon Call of the Mountain below:

Meet Ryas, Horizon Call of the Mountain’s protagonist

The world of Horizon is spectacular up close. In Call of the Mountain, you’ll be seeing it through the eyes of Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior who hopes to redeem himself by investigating a grave new threat to the Sundom. He is a master at climbing and archery, two skills crucial to survival as you step into his shoes, scaling perilous mountains and taking down mighty machines like the Thunderjaw.

Throughout your journey, you’ll master various tools and weapons and use the world’s many materials to craft additional gear, equipping you for any situation. But you won’t be going it alone. Along the way, you’ll meet Horizon characters new and old, including Aloy herself.

Alongside the game’s main story, Call of the Mountain will also offer an exciting, immersive River Ride experience. Take a seat and enjoy the gorgeous views of the world of Horizon, but look out; some uninvited machines may try to come aboard! The River Ride is the perfect way for a player using the PS VR2 headset to share the magic of PS VR2 with your friends and family as they watch along on a connected display.

