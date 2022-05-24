The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Launches September 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Daedalic Entertainment announced The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 1. It will launch later for the Nintendo Switch.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, based on the legendary The Lord of the Rings trilogy of books by J.R.R. Tolkien, tells of Gollum’s experiences from behind-the-scenes in the first chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring.

After losing his precious ring to Bilbo Baggins, Gollum decides to leave the Misty Mountains and embark on a perilous journey that leads him from the dungeons of Barad-dur to the realm of the Wood-elves in Mirkwood.

In order to survive the dangers of his journey through Middle-earth, Gollum has to sneak and climb and use all his cunning. He also has to deal with his Hobbit-self—Smeagol.

It’s up to the players if they want Gollum to have the upper hand when it comes to making important decisions, or if they prefer to allow Sméagol to take over.

Gollum also encounters well-known characters from the books as well as a few new faces.

