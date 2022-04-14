Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony Launches July 28 for Switch and PC - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

Publisher CFK and developer Frontier Aja announced the side-scrolling action game, Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on July 28 for $29.99 / 2,980 yen.

The game will support English, French, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) languages.

Here is an overview of the game:

Koumajou Remilia: Scarlet Symphony has been loved by many gamers since its initial release, highly praised for its quality gameplay and soundtrack as well as Banpai Akira’s sharp and gothic reinterpretation of Touhou characters.

The Switch and Steam versions contain a number of enhanced features compared to the original, such as HD remastered graphics, newly added dialogues, and English language support. Fans of the original game and Touhou Project can’t also miss full Japanese voice over that will be added in the new versions.

Key Features:

Colorful Dialogues Between Touhou Characters – The player becomes Reimu Hakurei and sets out to find the true cause of the Scarlet Mist. On the way to the Scarlet Devil Mansion, they will interact with various Touhou characters in a number of intense bullet hell battles.

– The player becomes Reimu Hakurei and sets out to find the true cause of the Scarlet Mist. On the way to the Scarlet Devil Mansion, they will interact with various Touhou characters in a number of intense bullet hell battles. Reimu’s Weapons – The player will fight their way to the cause of the disturbance using right weapons in right situations. Reimu has “Purification Wand” for close combat, and “Ofuda” for attacking flying enemies. She herself can fly, too.

– The player will fight their way to the cause of the disturbance using right weapons in right situations. Reimu has “Purification Wand” for close combat, and “Ofuda” for attacking flying enemies. She herself can fly, too. Marisa and Cirno join the party! – Marisa Kirisame and Cirno join Reimu in her adventure, supporting her with their own partner attacks. The player can summon them at the cost of Souls. To lead the battle to victory, they need to decide carefully when to call for the partner’s help.

– Marisa Kirisame and Cirno join Reimu in her adventure, supporting her with their own partner attacks. The player can summon them at the cost of Souls. To lead the battle to victory, they need to decide carefully when to call for the partner’s help. Survive the Touhou-Style Bullet Hell! – Playing as Reimu Hakurei, the player will encounter and fight Touhou characters such as Hong Meiling, Sakuya Izayoi, and Alice Margatroid. The residents of the Scarlet Devil Mansion will corner the player with fierce bullet hell patterns. And behind all of them stands the vampire Reimu is looking for…!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles