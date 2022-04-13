Square Enix Trademarks Lenneth, Bandai Namco Trademarks Fishing Spirits and Ace Angler - News

Square Enix filed for a trademark in Australia on April 7 for Lenneth, while Bandai Namco Entertainment has filed for a trademark in Canada on April 11 for Ace Angler and Fishing Spirits.

Lenneth is a subtitle for Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth. It is an enhanced port of the PlayStation game Valkyrie Profile that was released for the PSP in March 2006 and for iOS and Android in March 2018.

Square Enix in March 2022 did announce the next entry in the Valkyrie series, Valkyrie Elysium. It will launch later this year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

The Bandai Namco title Fishing Spirits is an arcade game that was ported to the Nintendo Switch in Japan in July 2019 as Fishing Spirits: Nintendo Switch Version. An English version was released in Southeast Asia in July 2020 with the title Ace Angler: Nintendo Switch Version.

