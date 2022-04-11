Metal Max Xeno: Reborn Launches June 10 for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher PQube announced Metal Max Xeno: Reborn will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in North America and Europe on June 10.

Humanity is on the brink of extinction and the last remaining survivors look to push back against the machines.

Half a century ago of war against the mother computer NOA has reduced even Asia’s largest metropolis to rubble.

Explore this desolate wasteland and battle your way through onslaughts of enemies. Salvage, modify and hit back using tanks, weaponry and faithful battle dog, Pochi, to reclaim a future for the human race!

Post-apocalyptic world where humans are endangered, and machines roam the wasteland.

JRPG with a blend of turn-based and real-time combat, with an emphasis on tanks and armored vehicles.

Explore the expansive wastes of Tokyo Bay – Freely explore a vast world on foot or mounted in your combat vehicle.

Team up with two new characters – beloved battle dog, Pochi, and artificial-human navigator Po-M as you venture out to unite the remaining survivors.

Hunt down high value targets with over 30 boss fights to claim valuable rewards.

A reimagining of Metal Max Xeno (2018), the latest game in the classic Japanese series, Metal Max.

Fully redeveloped with a brand new game engine and a complete graphical overhaul, with redesigned characters, enemies and environments.

