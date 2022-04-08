Former PlayStation US Boss Wishes Sony Supported the PlayStation Vita More - News

posted 1 hour ago

Jack Tretton, the former head of Sony Computer Entertainment America, in an interview with Axios said he wished Sony supported the PlayStation Vita more.

He feels some of PlayStation's more innovative projects were "orphaned a little bit" by Sony.

"There were certainly technologies that I thought were good but just didn’t have the level of support they needed," said Tretton referring to the PlayStation Vita, 3D gaming, and PlayStation VR.

He added, "When you work for a big company, you have to love everything they’re doing, whether you personally love it or not."

"So you come up with new technology to introduce to the industry and the consumers," he said. "But do you have the marketing budget to really drive the message? Do you have the developer support dollars to incent them to develop games to support this initiative? And sometimes you would birth technology and hope that it caught on."

