Kirby and The Forgotten Land Tops the UK Charts, Elden Ring Takes 2nd Place - Sales

Kirby and The Forgotten Land has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending April 2, 2022.

Sales for the game in its second week dropped just 43 percent and is easily the fastest-selling Kirby game ever in the UK. It is also the fourth best-selling Kirby game of all time in the UK after just two weeks.

Elden Ring is up one spot to second place, despite sales decreasing 22 percent. Pokémon Legends: Arceus climbs two spots to third as sales dropped nine percent.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands after debuting in second last week has dropped to fourth place. Sales for the game decreased 38 percent, which is really good for a core game.

Ghostwire Tokyo tumbled down the charts to 23rd place as sales fell 70 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Kirby and The Forgotten Land Elden Ring Pokémon Legends: Arceus Tiny Tina's Wonderlands FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gran Turismo 7 WWE 2K22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Horizon: Forbidden West

