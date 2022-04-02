Future Games Show and The PC Gaming Show Set for June 12 - News

GamesRadar+ announced the Future Games Show Summer show case and The PC Gaming Show will both return this year on June 12.

The Future Games Show will will be over 60 minutes long feature games that are in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. There will be new trailers, announcements, and unseen games.

The Future Games Show will be broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and all major streaming platforms.

The six showcases of the Future Games Show have topped combined 180 million viewers since June 2020.

