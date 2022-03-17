Elden Ring Tops the New Zealand Charts, Gran Turismo 7 Debuts in 2nd - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Elden Ring has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 6, 2022.

The PlayStation exclusive, Gran Turismo 7, had to settle for second place in its first week on the charts.

Horizon: Forbidden West in its third week dropped one spot to third place, while Grand Theft Auto V dropped from third to fourth place. NBA 2K22 remained in fifth place.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla fell from fourth to sixth place, while Battlefield 2042 re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Elden Ring Gran Turismo 7 - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K22 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Battlefield 2042 FIFA 22 Pokémon Legends: Arceus Red Dead Redemption 2

