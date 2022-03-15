Ghostwire: Tokyo Has 6 Graphical Modes on PS5 - News

/ 413 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Tango Gameworks are getting ready to launch Ghostwire: Tokyo later this month for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

The PS5 version of the game has six different graphical modes users can choose from, according to MP1st.

Check out the list of the different graphical modes below:

Quality Mode - Ray-tracing enabled with a 30 FPS cap.

Performance Mode - Designed for the smoothest gameplay with a 60 FPS cap.

High Frame-Rate Quality Mode - Uncapped framerate with graphics similar to Quality Mode. It allows for higher framerates and runs around 40 to 50 FPS.

High Frame-Rate Performance Mode - It targets 60 FPS, however, it can go higher as it has an uncapped framerate.

High Frame-Rate Quality Mode With V-Sync and High Frame-Rate Performance Mode With V-Sync - These final two modes are the same as High Frame-Rate Quality Mode and High Frame-Rate Performance Mode, but with V-Sync enabled.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on March 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles