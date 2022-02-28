FIFA 23 Reportedly to Support Cross-Play, Contain Men's and Women's World Cups - News

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson recently said the FIFA license has been "an impediment" for EA's ambitions for the football/soccer series. FIFA has prevented EA expanding beyond the traditional 11v11 mode or to "broader digital ecosystems." He suggested the only value EA gets in a non-World Cup year was "four letters on the front of the box."

It is now being reported that EA will at least have one more FIFA game for this year, FIFA 23, according to industry insider Tom Henderson in a post on XFire.

Henderson claims FIFA 23 will support cross-play for the first time in the franchises history. Players across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC will be able to play together.

FIFA 23 is also said to contain both the men's and women's World Cups. EA plans to expand its licensing partnership on all major leagues to build a single FIFA experience.

The most recent entry in the series, FIFA 22, released on October 1, 2021 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

