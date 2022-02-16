A Musical Story Arrives in March for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Digerati and developer Glee-Cheese Studio announced the rhythm game, A Musical Story, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 2, for the Nintendo Switch on March 3, and for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on March 4.

View the release date trailer below:



Here is an overview of the game:

A Musical Story is a rhythm game set against a 70s backdrop. Explore the memories of Gabriel, a young man trying to come to terms with his situation through the connections to his musical memory. Each correctly played melody opens a new chapter into Gabriel’s past, bringing him closer to the truth.

Key Features:

Rekindle Gabriel’s memories with rhythmic button presses in time with the music.

Storytelling without words—discover Gabriel’s journey through music and visuals alone.

Gabriel’s story comes to life through a beautifully crafted art style.

A unique original soundtrack featuring 26 songs.

Play every song perfectly to unlock a hidden chapter.

A Musical Story is the debut game from independent French developer, Glee-Cheese Studio. They are: Charles Bardin (game design, music), Maxime Constantinian (programmer), Valentin Ducloux (music, integration), Alexandre Rey (artistic direction).

