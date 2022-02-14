Dying Light 2 Debuts on the Italian Charts, Pokémon Legends: Arceus Remains in 1st - Sales

Pokemon Legends: Arceus (NS) has remained in first place on the Italian charts for Week 5, 2022, which ended February 6, 2022.

The PS5 version of Dying Light 2 Stay Human debuted in third place, while the PS4 version debuted in fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) remained in fourth place. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) fell from third to sixth place.

There are four PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch titles, two PlayStation 5 titles, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 5, 2022:

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* FIFA 22 (PS4) Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS5) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Dying Light 2 Stay Human (PS4) - NEW Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) Minecraft (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* F1 2021 (PS4) FIFA 22 (XOne)

*Retail sales only

