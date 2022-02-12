Babylon's Fall Demo for PS5 and PS4 Will be Playable Starting February 25 - News

/ 703 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer PlatinumGames announced the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 demo of Babylon's Fall will be playable starting on February 25.

The demo lets you play up to our player online multiplayer starting from the beginning of the game. Save data from the demo can be transferred over to the full release of the game.

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience acclaimed developer PlatinumGames’ signature combat in Babylon’s Fall with up to three other players or take on the Tower of Babel alone, in this new cooperative action RPG.

After the Babylonians perished, only their great tower “The Ziggurat” remained. Now a new empire has come to pillage its ruins and uncover its fabled treasures. Join forces with other Sentinels, unwilling subjects forcibly implanted with Gideon Coffin, relics that grant the few survivors unrivalled powers.

Choose your playstyle from multiple, varied weapon-types, each with their own distinct skills and abilities. Customize your loadout to wield up to four weapons at any time.

Explore a rich fantasy setting that draws inspiration from medieval oil paintings.

Ascend to greatness as you climb the looming Tower of Babel and uncover its fabled treasures. Only by mastering the powers of your Gideon Coffin, will you unlock your true potential and become strong enough to survive the summit and uncover the secrets that await.

Babylon’s Fall will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 3, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles