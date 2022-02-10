The Lord of the Rings and Hobbit Gaming and Film to be Auctioned Off - News

The gaming and film rights for J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit are reportedly going to be put up for auction by owners Saul Zaentz Co., according to Variety.

Saul Zaentz Co. has hired CF Investment Bank to handle the auction. The rights also include merchandising, live events, and theme parks, and are are expected to be sold for at least $2 billion.

An upcoming game set in the universe, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in fall 2022.

Amazon is set to launch its own The Lord of the Rings TV show in September on Amazon Prime called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Warner Bros. does retain some film development rights to The Lord of the Rings as it owns New Line Cinema - the company behind Peter Jackson's hit The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Saul Zaentz Co. claims the live-action film rights reverted back to them last year as Warner Bros. has not been actively developing a new The Lord of the Rings film.

