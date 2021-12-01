Horizon Forbidden West Rated in Australia - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games in June 2020 announced a sequel to the 2017 PS4 hit game Horizon: Zero Dawn, called Horizon: Forbidden West. The open-world action RPG will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

The game was rated this week in Australia by the Australian Classification board. It was given an M rating for science fiction themes and violence.

Here is an overview of the game:

The world of Horizon is inhabited by highly advanced machines — technologically advanced robots that have become Earth’s dominant species. They come in all shapes and sizes, based on various life forms that existed throughout history, such as dinosaurs, prehistoric mammals, and birds. Awe-inspiring yet ferocious, they pose a serious threat throughout Aloy’s mission.

Some of the machines encountered during the events of Horizon Zero Dawn will also be present in the upcoming sequel, Horizon Forbidden West. The Watcher, for example: resembling a small theropod, these machines often patrol larger herds and scan for potential threats. Or the Snapmaw: lethal, crocodile-like beasts which were originally created to purify water and went feral as a consequence of the Derangement.

The Forbidden West is also filled with new dangers… in the Horizon Forbidden West gameplay trailer, Aloy meets a few of them, such as the fast and agile Clawstrider and the deadly mammoth-like Tremortusk. Of course there will be many more machines to fight, mount, or run from, so Aloy – and you – should be prepared for any circumstance in these forsaken lands.

