Elden Ring Gets Hands-On Gameplay Videos - News

/ 390 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware will be hosting a closed network test for Elden Ring on November 12. Ahead of the closed test websites have posted hands-on gameplay videos.

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

View the gameplay videos below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles