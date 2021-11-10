By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Elden Ring Gets Hands-On Gameplay Videos

Elden Ring Gets Hands-On Gameplay Videos - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 390 Views

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware will be hosting a closed network test for Elden Ring on November 12. Ahead of the closed test websites have posted hands-on gameplay videos.

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

View the gameplay videos below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

2 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Bristow9091 (7 hours ago)

Gonna' sit and watch all of these at some point, so hyped!

  • +3
DroidKnight Bristow9091 (7 hours ago)

I complained a bit about the graphics, but it's the gameplay I'm interested in. Hyped as well!

  • 0