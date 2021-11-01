Xbox Game Pass Adds Forza Horizon 5, It Takes Two, GTA: San Andreas, and More - News

Microsoft has announced nine more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud. The list of games includes It Takes Two, Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, Kill It With Fire, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (PC) – November 2

Get your computer ready because Minecraft is coming to Game Pass for PC! Play Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Windows 10 and 11 as part of your Xbox Game Pass for PC or Ultimate membership. That also means you can conveniently cross-play with any current Minecraft version, including consoles and mobile! Just launch the same edition as the Minecrafter you want to play with. No need to pick and choose — experience Minecraft on PC in one launcher with Game Pass.

Unpacking (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – November 2

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass: Moving day is here! Unpack like never before in this zen puzzle game where you’ll learn about a character through a variety of moves. Unpacking weaves together a story through the everyday and sentimental belongings you’ll encounter as you decorate and organize each new space throughout the game.

It Takes Two (Cloud, Console, PC) EA Play – November 4

Go on a wild co-op adventure with EA Play as It Takes Two joins Xbox Game Pass for PC & Ultimate via The Play List. Discover a metaphorical merging of gameplay and narrative in a light-hearted story of the hardships in getting along. And you can invite a friend to join the adventure with Friend’s Pass!

Kill It with Fire (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – November 4

Kill It with Fire is a first-person action game about hunting spiders and causing collateral damage. Assemble your arsenal of increasingly excessive weapons, track spiders across suburbia, and burn everything in your path!

Football Manager 2022 (PC) – November 9

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass: The closest thing to being a real football manager. Football Manager 2022 brings new, progressive ways to find your winning edge, instill your footballing style and earn it on the pitch with your football club. Experience complete football authenticity and unrivalled simulation gaming.

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass: Navigate your way to the top of the footballing world as the boss of the world’s greatest football teams in a tailored version of Football Manager that’s been adapted for console play on the biggest stage. Build your dream squad and make the club completely your own as you develop your career to become a managerial great. Plus, Ultimate members can play with Cloud Gaming featuring Xbox touch controls on day one, no controller needed!

Forza Horizon 5 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 9

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass: Your Ultimate Horizon Adventure awaits! Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars. Lead breathtaking expeditions across a world of striking contrast and beauty while immersing yourself in a deep campaign with hundreds of challenges that reward you for engaging in the activities you love.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Console) – November 11

Experience the blockbuster classic, updated for a new generation – now with across-the-board enhancements including Grand Theft Auto V-style controls and targeting, brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased draw distances, and much more.

One Step from Eden (Console and PC) ID@Xbox – November 11

One Step from Eden combines deck-building and real-time action with rogue-like elements, giving you the chance to carve a path of mercy or destruction. Fight alone or with a friend in co-op as you cast powerful spells on the fly, battle evolving enemies, and collect game-changing artifacts. Can you make it to Eden?

In Case You Missed It

Backbone (Cloud) ID@Xbox – Available now

Raccoon detective Howard Lotor is not a hero. He can barely make rent. And yet he has stumbled across something so massive that it will shake the very fabric of society. Stunning visuals, an evocative soundtrack, and a daring narrative bring a dystopian Vancouver, BC inhabited by animals to life in this highly anticipated, post-noir adventure. Get to it, detective.

Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Moonglow Bay is a fishing RPG combining a playful voxel art style with a sumptuous soundtrack. You’re cast as a rookie angler struggling to fulfil your partner’s final wish. Along the way you’ll make friends, hone fishing skills, and rebuild the confidence of a fractured community, debunking its ominous myths.

Project Wingman (Cloud and Console) – Available now

In an immersive flight experience, you’ll dogfight, strike, and fly your way to conquering the skies. Strap yourself into the cockpit of over 20 unique aircraft and become a true ace in Project Wingman.

DLC / Game Updates

Doom Eternal: Horde Mode and Update 6.66 – Available now

Free to all players! Experience the all-new Horde Mode, compete in the upgraded Battlemode 2.0 multiplayer, put your skills to the test with two all-new Master Levels, earn new skins for the Doom Slayer and demons, and more.

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle – Pre-order now

Get early access and all the extra content included with the Premium Edition at one low price! The Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle allows you to play four days early beginning November 5, 2021. It also includes the Welcome Pack, Car Pass, VIP Membership and two game expansions when they become available. Plus, Xbox Game Pass members save up to 10%!

Battlefield 2042 Early Access Trial with EA Play – November 12

Game Pass for PC and Ultimate members can plunge into the near-future, all-out war of Battlefield 2042 first on November 12 with EA Play. Fight in military battles of unprecedented scale for 10 full hours, days before release. Plus, save 10% on pre-orders with your member discount and unlock exclusive rewards.

Play, Share, and Discuss in the Xbox Game Club

The Xbox Game Club features a Game Pass game each week for members to play, share, and discuss. It’s like a book club… but for games! Play and connect with others through a shared love of gaming in the official club Discord at discord.gg/XboxGameClub.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

Claim the Perks below via the Perks gallery on your Xbox console, Xbox app for Windows PCs, or Xbox Game Pass mobile app.

Discord Nitro: 3 Months of Free Nitro – Available Now

Enhance your Discord experience with Nitro perks like HD video, profile banners, and way, way more. Valid for first-time Nitro users with a Discord account.

Black Desert: Special Gift Bundle – Available Now

A new season server is now live! Get your Special Gift Bundle for rapid progression on the season server! Now is the perfect time to embark on the epic adventure you’ve always imagined!

Apex Legends: Dr. Hakim Weapon Charm – November 2

Show the competition what you’re made of with your new Dr. Hakim Weapon Charm, brought to you by EA Play! Equip this to your favorite weapon and battle for glory, fame, and fortune in style.

Quick reminder: We have extended the availability to claim your Disney+ 30-day trial* through January 31, 2022. So, if you haven’t already, go claim your Perk to enjoy an unprecedented collection of the world’s most beloved movies and TV series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic through the holiday season. Enjoy!

*Valid for new Disney+ subscribers only. 18+ only. After trial, Disney+ automatically renews at the then-current monthly price until you cancel. Subject to Disney+ Subscriber Agreement https://www.disneyplus.com/legal/subscriber-agreement. Limited time offer. One per account. Available in AR, BR, CL, CO, MX, AU, AT, BE, CA, DK, FI, DE, IE, IT, NL, NZ, NO, PT, ES, SE, SG, CH, GB, US. Claim by 1/31/2022. Redeem by 3/2/2022.

Leaving November 15

There’s plenty on the way to look forward to but now is the time to show these games before they go. Remember to use your Game Pass membership discount to save up to 20% on these games before they leave the library.

Final Fantasy VIII HD (Console and PC)

(Console and PC) Planet Coaster (Cloud and Console)

(Cloud and Console) Star Renegades (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Streets of Rogue (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Gardens Between (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) River City Girls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

