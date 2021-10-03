Rumor: Kojima Productions' Xbox Game is an Existing IP - News

/ 623 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

There was a rumor recently that a new Silent Hill game is in development by Kojima Productions and Sony Interactive Entertainment is helping fund the game. This is according to a publishing source who remained anonymous.

There have also been reports that Hideo Kojima has been in talks with Xbox to sign a deal for his next game. VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb in June said the two were close to signing a deal.

Xbox Era co-founder Nick Baker in the latest Xbox Era podcast said he has heard Kojima isn't working on a Silent Hill title. He also said the Xbox game Kojima is developing is based on an existing IP. However, he did not say what IP it is based on.

As always this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles