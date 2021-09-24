Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon Ships 240,000 Units in Japan - Sales

Publisher Aniplex and developer Type-Moon announced Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon has shipped over 240,000 units in Japan. The figure includes digital sales.

Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 26.

