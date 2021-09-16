GTA V Still on Top in New Zealand, Aliens: Fireteam Elite Exits Charts - Sales

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, which debuted in second place last week in New Zealand, is already out of the top 10 according to IGEA data for the week ending 3rd September, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto V continues to lead the pack. It's followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which rises seven places. Also on the rise is Sid Meier's Civilization VI, which came from outside of the top 10 to make 3rd this week.

Indeed it's something of a PC-centric top 10, thanks to Civilization VI, A Total War Saga: Troy, Humankind, and Medieval II: Total War.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Sid Meier's Civilization VI Red Dead Redemption 2 Need For Speed: Heat A Total War Saga: Troy Humankind Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Medieval II: Total War Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

