The Last Stand: Aftermath Headed to PlayStation and Xbox Consoles

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Con Artist Games announced the zombie survival roguelite game, The Last Stand: Aftermath, will also launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, alongside the previously announced PC via Steam version in Q4 2021.

Merge Games will publish physical editions of The Last Stand: Aftermath for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

"Our team is super excited to finally bring The Last Stand: Aftermath to long-time fans of the series (and hopefully some new ones) later this year," said Con Artist Games director Chris Condon. "We’re also thrilled to have the game coming to consoles, something we’ve been dreaming of since we started making games."

Here is an overview of the game:

The Last Stand: Aftermath is a brand-new title from the developer of the wildly popular The Last Stand series of web video games, set during a cataclysmic zombie apocalypse.

In The Last Stand: Aftermath, players take control of one of a number of survivors, locked down following a deadly catastrophe. However, each survivor has been infected and must leave their compound to make the most of their final days. They must gather supplies for those who they will be leaving behind and hunt for the truth behind the zombie virus before they ultimately succumb to the infection.

With the fall of each survivor, players will take control of another, who will benefit from the progress made by their predecessors. The Last Stand: Aftermath looks to pose the question: how much can you give before you are gone forever?

