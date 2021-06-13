Obsidian Entertainment to Release More on Avowed 'Soon' - News

Obsidian Entertainment during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 today announced The Outer Worlds 2 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as the biggest update ever for the survival game, Grounded.

The developer did not showcase anything of its upcoming RPG, Avowed. However, in an Xbox Wire post they announced they will show more on the game "soon."

"For those who are wondering about Avowed, the team is hard at work making something we’re sure fans of our games and the Pillars of Eternity universe are going to love," said Obsidian Entertainment Studio Head Feargus Urquhart.

"While we are not showing anything right now, we are looking forward to showing off what we have been working on soon."

