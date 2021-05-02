Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 217 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 has once again taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 25, 2021.

NBA 2K21 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are in second and third places, respectively. Grand Theft Auto V is in fourth place, while EA Sports UFC 4 is in fifth place. Gran Turismo Sport is in sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Nier Replicant VER.1.22474487139 - NEW NBA 2K21 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports UFC 4 Gran Turismo Sport Mortal Kombat 11 Tekken 7 FIFA 21 Red Dead Redemption 2

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles