Monster Hunter Rise Debuts in 1st on the UK Charts, Super Mario 3D All-Stars Sales Jump 276% - Sales

/ 676 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Monster Hunter Rise has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending March 27, 2021.

It is the second biggest launch in franchise history in the UK as 2017's Monster Hunter World had a bigger opening. Monster Hunter Rise launch sales were 43 percent lower than Monster Hunter World. However, it should be noted that Monster Hunter World launched on two platforms and not just one and its figures include digital sales.

Physical sales for Monster Hunter Rise are more than twice the size of Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate on the Nintendo 3DS, which was the last Nintendo exclusive Monster Hunter game.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars saw sales jump 276 percent, which was enough for the game to take second place. The game will be taken off store shelves and removed from the Nintendo eShop at the end of the month.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

Monster Hunter Rise Super Mario 3D All-Stars Animal Crossing: New Horizons Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Minecraft Dungeons Minecraft (NS) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 21 Luigi's Mansion 3 Super Mario Odyssey

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles