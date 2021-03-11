Silver Rain Games Signs Major Deal with EA - News

posted 47 minutes ago

Silver Rain Games has signed a major deal with Electronic Arts to release an unannounced original game under the EA Originals label. EA Originals will provide funding for the unannounced game and provide guidance on the development for the game.

Silver Rain Games is an independent development studio founded by BAFTA-nominated actor and producer Abubakar Salim. The developer was founded in December 2019 by Salim and is based in the UK.

"In what has been a challenging year, we have assembled an extraordinarily creative and worldly team who are eager to work on projects that bring their global perspectives to life. Together we will construct an exciting universe that unlocks the power of storytelling and the brilliance that brings," said Salim.

"We couldn’t be happier to work with the EA Originals team, who are phenomenal partners for us as we begin this journey. Not only does each of them understand our vision to inspire and entertain, but they also welcome this exciting new age of game development."

Head of studio Melissa Phillips added, "We have spent the last year really growing our team and have some exceptionally talented people supporting us on putting this game together. I am so excited to see the team grow again and really have the opportunity to showcase the quality of the work they are creating."

Electronic Arts executive vice president of strategic growth Matt Bilbey added, "We feel incredibly fortunate to be working with Abu, Mel, and the entire team at Silver Rain. They are a bold new independent studio who will create distinct, innovative new experiences. We look forward to supporting them on this epic adventure they are on and when the time is right, connecting them with a global audience of players."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

