Epic Games Acquires Capturing Reality - News

/ 313 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Epic Games announced it has acquired photogrammetry studio Capturing Reality. The company is the developer of the RealityCapture software that creates 3D models based on images or laser scans.

The plan is for Epic Games to integrate Capturing Reality's software into the Unreal Engine ecosystem, which will make it easier for developers to upload images and create 3D models.

"Our mission at Capturing Reality is to give our customers the most powerful and easy-to-use photogrammetry solution on the market, so they have the freedom to focus on their business," Capturing Reality co-founder Michal Jancosek said.

Capturing Reality co-founder Martin Bujnak added, "Epic is clearly aligned with this mission, and has a proven track record of taking existing technologies and making them more accessible to developers across industries. We look forward to partnering with their team to accelerate adoption of our technology and moving the photogrammetry industry forward together."

"RealityCapture is the clear market leader in photogrammetry and has been integral to the creation of Quixel Megascans since its inception," said Senior Director of Quixel at Epic Games Teddy Bergsman. "We are beyond excited to welcome Capturing Reality to our team, and to accelerate our shared vision to enable anyone to scan the world."

General Manager of Unreal Engine Marc Petit added, "The Capturing Reality team is made up of some of the most impressive experts in the field of photogrammetry. The team has built a powerful solution with RealityCapture, and we're fortunate to have them as part of the Epic Games family."

Capturing Reality is one of many acquisitions by Epic Games in the last few years. The list of acquisitions includes 3Lateral, Agog Labs, Psyonix, Twinmotion, Houseparty, Quixel, Cubic Motion, Hyprsense, SuperAwesome, RAD Tools, and Tonic Games Group.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles