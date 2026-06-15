Capcom President Says Its Success is Due to the Move to Team-Led Development - News

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Capcom President and COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto in an interview with Famitsu says the success the company has had in recent years is due to switching from auteur-driven development to team-led development.

"In the game industry, when a title becomes a series, it often ends up depending heavily on a particular developer, becoming what you’d call an individual-driven title," he said (via a translation by Automaton). "If that person doesn’t make one, there’s no next installment. The direction of the series becomes tied to the ideas of a single creator."

Capcom relied on this for a long time and felt the limits of auteur-driven developmentauteur-driven development.

"We discussed the issue with the central figures behind each franchise and ultimately agreed that we should abandon that approach," said Tsujimoto.

"What we came up with instead was the idea that every title should essentially be rebuilt from the ground up. We didn’t mind even if sales temporarily declined as a result, and by switching to a team-based approach to game development, Capcom changed dramatically."

He believes this has more than paid off as this has allowed new entries in Capcom's biggest IPs to release on a more regular basis. This also means the knowledge and expertise is handed over generationally and secures each franchise's longevity.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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